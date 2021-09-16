Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh logs 51 COVID deaths, 1,862 cases in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2021 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 06:22 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 51 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the toll to 27,109.

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,538,203 new cases after 1,862 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka logged 29 deaths and 1,135 new cases of the disease, the highest among the eight divisions.

Nationwide, another 3,549 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,494,090.

As many as 31,149 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.98 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.13 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 226.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.66 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories