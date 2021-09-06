Bangladesh to administer COVID vaccine second doses in mass inoculation for six days

In Dhaka and other city corporations, the second doses will be given for three days, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.

A citizen will have to receive the second dose from the centre where they got the first dose, said Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS.

The authorities finalised the plan for second doses in a meeting presided over by the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus on Monday.

The government administered more than 3 million doses during the mass vaccination drive from Aug 7 to 12 in Upazila, district and city corporation levels.

The gap between the two doses will be one month. For example, those who received the first dose on Aug 7 will get the second dose on Sept 7.

In city corporations, those who got the first dose on Aug 9, 10, 11 and 12 will get the second dose on Sept 9. The citizens who will fail to get the second dose in this period will be able to receive it on Sept 10.