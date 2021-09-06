Bangladesh logs 65 virus deaths, 2,710 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,517,166 after 2,710 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 17 fatalities and 1,667 infections. Chattogram tallied 13 deaths and 404 cases, Khulna 10 deaths and 167 cases, and Sylhet 10 deaths and 81 cases.

Nationwide, another 4,124 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,455,187.

As many as 27,595 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.82 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.91 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, nearly 220.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 4.56 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.