Bangladesh reports 70 new COVID deaths, 2,430 cases in a day

The caseload rose to 1,514,456 with 2,430 samples tested positive in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.

Dhaka logged 31 fatalities and 1,571 infections, the highest among the eight divisions. Chattogram tallied 20 deaths and 236 cases.

Nationwide, another 5,060 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,451,063.

As many as 25,163 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.66 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.

Globally, over 220.36 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.56 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.