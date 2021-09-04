Bangladesh logs 61 new virus deaths, 1,743 cases -- lowest daily tallies since mid-June

The caseload currently stands at 1,512,026, while the death toll has risen to 26,493, according to data released by the government on Saturday.

Dhaka accounted for the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 32 fatalities and 878 infections. Chattogram tallied 13 deaths and 478 cases.

Nationwide, another 3,421 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,446,003.

As many as 17,750 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.82 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.

Globally, over 219.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.55 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.