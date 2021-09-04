Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh logs 61 new virus deaths, 1,743 cases -- lowest daily tallies since mid-June

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Sep 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2021 05:31 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 1,743 new COVID cases, the lowest daily count since Jun 12, and 61 fatalities, also the fewest since mid-June.

The caseload currently stands at 1,512,026, while the death toll has risen to 26,493, according to data released by the government on Saturday.

Dhaka accounted for the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 32 fatalities and 878 infections. Chattogram tallied 13 deaths and 478 cases.

Nationwide, another 3,421 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,446,003.

As many as 17,750 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.82 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.

Globally, over 219.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.55 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

