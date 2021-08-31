Bangladesh COVID caseload crosses 1.5 million, 86 deaths in a day

Bangladesh also registered 86 new deaths from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, taking the total toll to 26,195, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 22 fatalities and 2,124 infections. Chattogram tallied 19 deaths and 627 cases, Khulna 15 deaths and 148 cases, and Rajshahi 12 deaths and 88 cases.

Nationwide, another 4,102 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,425,985.

As many as 28,097 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 11.95 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.03 percent and the mortality rate at 1.75 percent.

Globally, over 217.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.51 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.