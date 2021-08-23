Bangladesh reports 117 virus deaths, 5,717 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,467,715 after 5,717 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 40 fatalities and 3,368 infections, followed by Chattogram with 29 deaths and 907 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,982 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,372,856.

As many as 36,789 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.54 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 93.54 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.

Globally, over 211.89 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.