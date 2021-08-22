Bangladesh logs 139 virus deaths, 4,804 new cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,461,998 after 4,804 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 38 fatalities and 2,835 infections. Chattogram tallied 31 deaths and 718 cases, Khulna 17 deaths and 332 cases, Rajshahi 15 deaths and 200 cases, and Sylhet 12 deaths and 165 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,453 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,363,874.

As many as 31,689 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.16 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 93.29 percent and the mortality rate at 1.73 percent.

Globally, over 211.46 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.