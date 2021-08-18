Bangladesh reports 172 virus deaths, 7,248 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,440,644 after 7,248 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 67 fatalities and 4,152 infections. Chattogram tallied 47 deaths and 1,124 cases, Khulna 16 deaths and 423 cases, and Rajshahi 15 deaths and 359 cases.

Nationwide, another 12,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,327,028.

As many as 41,014 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 17.67 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.11 percent and the mortality rate at 1.72 percent.

Globally, over 208.68 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.