Bangladesh logs 174 virus deaths, 6,959 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,425,861 after 6,959 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and cases among the eight divisions, logging 70 fatalities and 4,170 infections. Chattogram tallied 37 deaths and 1,159 cases, Khulna 19 deaths and 368 cases, and Rajshahi 17 deaths and 361 cases.

Nationwide, another 9,268 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,301,966.

As many as 33,015 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 21.08 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.71 percent.

Globally, over 207.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.36 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.