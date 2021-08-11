Bangladesh logs 237 virus deaths, 10,420 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,386,742 after 10,420 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 105 fatalities and 5,163 infections. Chattogram tallied 54 deaths and 2,173 cases, Sylhet 23 deaths and 557 cases, and Khulna 20 deaths and 640 cases.

Nationwide, another 13,313 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,248,075.

As many as 44,430 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 23.45 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 90 percent and the mortality rate at 1.69 percent.

Globally, over 204.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.