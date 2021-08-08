Bangladesh logs 241 virus deaths, 10,299 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,353,695 after 10,299 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 105 fatalities and 4,755 infections. Chattogram tallied 59 deaths and 2,272 cases and Khulna 30 deaths and 612 cases.

Nationwide, another 16,627 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,205,447.

As many as 42,003 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 24.52 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.05 percent and the mortality rate at 1.67 percent.

Globally, over 202.38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.29 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.