Bangladesh reports 13,817 COVID cases, 241 deaths in a day

The caseload climbed to 1,309,910 after 13,817 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka recorded the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 93 fatalities and 5,714 cases. Chattogram posted 68 deaths and 4,096 cases followed by Khulna with 36 deaths and 745 cases.

Nationwide, another 16,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,141,157.

As many as 49,514 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 27.91 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 87.12 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Globally, over 199.67 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.24 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.