Bangladesh reports 235 virus deaths, 15,776 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,296,093 after 15,776 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 73 fatalities and 7,735 infections. Chattogram tallied 65 deaths and 3,734 cases, Khulna 32 deaths and 946 cases, Rajshahi 21 deaths and 771 cases.

Nationwide, another 16,297 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,125,045.

As many as 55,284 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 28.54 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.80 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Globally, over 199 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.23 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.