Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU: FT

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70 percent of the adult population by the end of the summer.

In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.

Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.