Bangladesh logs 9,369 virus cases in a day, another 218 people die

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,249,484 after 9,369 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 67 fatalities and 4,272 infections. Chattogram tallied 55 deaths and 2,827 cases, Khulna 27 deaths and 571 cases, Rajshahi 22 deaths and 520 cases, and Rangpur 16 deaths and 233 cases.

Nationwide, another 14,017 people recovered from the illness, bringing the tally of recoveries to 1,078,212.

As many as 30,980 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 30.28 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.29 percent and the mortality rate at 1.66 percent.

Globally, over 197.46 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.21 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.