Bangladesh records 13,862 coronavirus cases, 212 deaths in a day

The caseload climbed to 1,240,115 after 13,862 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths among the eight divisions, logging 65 fatalities, followed by Chattogram with 53 and Khulna with 36.

In terms of daily cases, Dhaka division tallied 5,059 infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Chattogram with 4,021 and Rangpur with 954.

Nationwide, another 13,975 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,064,195.

As many as 45,044 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 30.77 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Globally, over 196.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.2 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.