Bangladesh logs 15,271 new COVID cases, another 239 die

The caseload climbed to 1,226,253 after 15,271 people tested positive for the disease untl 8 am Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 76 fatalities and 6,996 infections. Chattogram counted 57 deaths and 3,768 cases, Khulna 45 deaths and 1,019 cases, Rajshahi 13 deaths and 735 cases.

Nationwide, another 14,336 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,050,220.

As many as 52,282 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.21 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.64 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Globally, over 196.03 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.18 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.