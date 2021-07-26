Bangladesh logs 247 COVID deaths, 15,192 cases in a day, grim records in both

Bangladesh registered 247 new deaths, taking the total toll to 19,521, while the total caseload surged by 15,192 to 1,179,827 as of 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 72 fatalities and 7,953 infections. Chattogram counted 61 deaths and 2,467 cases, Khulna 46 deaths and 1,186 cases, Rajshahi 21 deaths and 908 cases.

Nationwide, another 11,052 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,009,923.

As many as 50,952 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.82 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.6 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Globally, over 194.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.15 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.