Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 19,000

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,153,344 after 6,780 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 68 fatalities and 3,999 infections. Khulna tallied 41 deaths and 249 cases, Chattogram 36 deaths and 1,126 cases, Rajshahi 18 deaths and 407 cases, and Rangpur 16 deaths and 326 cases.

Nationwide, another 9,723 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 988,339.

As many as 20,827 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 32.55 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.65 percent.

Globally, over 192.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.