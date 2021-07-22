Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 3,697 new cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,140,200 after 3,697 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths among the eight divisions, logging 75 fatalities. Khulna tallied 44 deaths, Chattogram 23 and Rangpur 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, Chattogram accounted for the highest daily caseload in the country with 1,388 infections, followed by Dhaka with 1,253, Khulna with 213 and Rangpur with 202 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,566 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 969,610.

As many as 11,486 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 32.91 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 85.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.64 percent.

Globally, over 192.05 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.12 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.