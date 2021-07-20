Bangladesh registers 200 virus deaths, 11,579 new cases in a day

The disease caseload surged to 1,128,889 after 11,579 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 51 fatalities and 4,856 infections. Khulna tallied 50 deaths and 1,394 cases, while Chattogram counted 49 deaths and 2,632 cases. Rajshahi and Rangpur counted 12 deaths each and registered 933 and 474 new cases, respectively.

Nationwide, another 9,997 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 951,340.

As many as 39,510 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.31 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.27 percent and the mortality rate at 1.62 percent.

Globally, over 190.96 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.09 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.