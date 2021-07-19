Bangladesh logs record 231 virus deaths in a day

The caseload surged to 1,117,310 after 13,321 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 73 fatalities and 6,540 infections. Khulna tallied 57 deaths and 1,165 cases, Chattogram 43 deaths and 2,288 cases, Rangpur 17 deaths and 592 cases, and Rajshahi 16 deaths and 887 cases.

Nationwide, another 9,335 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 941,343.

As many as 45,012 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.59 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.25 percent and the mortality rate at 1.62 percent.

Globally, over 190.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.09 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.