Bangladesh passes deadliest week in COVID: 1,480 deaths, over 83,000 cases

However, fewer COVID tests, a typical trend over the weekend in Bangladesh, yielded a low official tally of infections: 8,489 cases were reported on Saturday, the lowest since Jul 3.

Bangladesh registered 204 new deaths from COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, taking the total toll to 17,669. The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,092,411, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 82 fatalities and 4,480 infections. Khulna tallied 49 deaths and 539 cases, Chattogram 32 deaths and 1,885 cases and Rajshahi 20 deaths and 589 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,820 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 923,163.

As many as 29,214 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.06 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.62 percent.

On Friday, the government reported 12,148 new cases of COVID-19 in the daily count after 41,947 samples were tested. The daily death toll was 187, the lowest in the week.

The country counted more than 200 deaths from COVID-19 every day for the rest of the week. Jul 11 was the deadliest day in Bangladesh with 230 fatalities.

The labs across Bangladesh tested more than 40,000 samples in each of the previous five days as well.

The sample testing crossed the mark for the first time on Jul 11 before hitting record 44,941 on Jul 15.

The number of cases in the daily count was 11,874 on Jul 11. It was more than 12,000 in each of the next five days, with an all-time high of 13,768 on Jul 12.

Although the government lifted the harsh lockdown restrictions on Jul 15 for Eid-ul-Azha, the number of cases and the positivity rate has improved in the daily counts.

The daily positivity rate was more than 31 percent between Jul 6 and Jul 12. It dropped below 29 percent afterwards.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported 73,059 coronavirus cases after 237,471 samples were tested in the seven days to Jul 10. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the week was 1,277.

In means the number of infections increased by 19.77 percent in the past week, while the mortality rate saw a 15.9 percent rise.

The loosening of the coronavirus lockdown, when Bangladesh is being hit the hardest by the pandemic, has raised the risks of infection and will send a wrong message to the people, according to experts.

The government’s efforts to ensure self-isolation and quarantine have also slowed own, sparking fears of the pandemic making a dangerous turn.

They say infections will continue to rise until the transmission is stopped. The only way to improve the situation is to break the cycle of infections, by taking measures to stop the transmission of the pathogen from the infected to the uninfected.

For this to happen, everyone has to be vaccinated. But until most of the people are immunised, the experts do not see an alternative to isolation and quarantine of the COVID-19 patients and people who came into close contact with them.