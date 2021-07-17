Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,092,411 after 8,489 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 82 fatalities and 4,480 infections. Khulna tallied 49 deaths and 539 cases, Chattogram 32 deaths and 1,885 cases and Rajshahi 20 deaths and 589 cases.

Nationwide, another 8,820 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 923,163.

As many as 29,214 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.06 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.62 percent.

Globally, over 189.57 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.