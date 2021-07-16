Bangladesh reports 12,148 new virus cases, deaths rise by 187

Dhaka logged the highest daily cases among the eight divisions with 4,949. Chattogram saw 2,330 new cases followed by Khulna with 1,497 and Rajshahi with 1,045.

The death toll surged to 17,465 after 187 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka tallied 68 fatalities in a 24-hour count, the most among the eight divisions in the country, followed by Khulna's 39 and Chattogram's 36.

Nationwide, another 8,536 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 914,343.

As many as 41,947 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 28.96 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.61 percent.

Globally, over 189.02 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.06 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.