Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,047,155 after 12,198 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 61 fatalities and 4,729 infections. Khulna, a recent hotspot, tallied 53 deaths and 1,588 cases, Chattogram 30 deaths and 2,343 cases and Rajshahi 27 deaths and 1,008 cases.

Nationwide, another 7,646 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 889,167.

As many as 41,755 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 29.21 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 84.91 percent and the mortality rate at 1.61 percent.

Globally, over 187.34 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.04 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.