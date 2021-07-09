COVID: Chattogram district reports 783 cases, a daily record, as deaths rise by 10

The district recorded 783 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a new daily high, while 10 people died from the disease, Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said on Friday.

Among the new patients, 510 are residents of the Chattogram metropolitan area and 273 are from other Upazilas, including 43 from Hathazari, 42 from Sitakunda and 37 from Mirsarai.

As many as 2,100 samples were tested for the coronavirus, for a positivity of 37.28 percent.

The district reported 713 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the daily tally was 611 on Wednesday and 662 on Tuesday.

The overall caseload in Chattogram is 63,696 so far and the death toll stands at 754.