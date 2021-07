Those figures are up from the 329,970,551 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 3 out of 383,067,560 doses delivered.

The agency said 182,412,776 people had received at least one dose while 157,323,738 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 am ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.