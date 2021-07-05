Delta variant dominant in Bangladesh with 78% affected among coronavirus cases in June

The government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR published the findings on Sunday after genome sequencing of samples from the patients.

The variant, first detected in India, was found in 45 percent patients in Bangladesh in May after beginning to spread in April in the border districts.

The original variant is officially known as B.1.617. It has three subtypes -- all with slightly different genetic mutations. B.1.617.2, which was found in Bangladesh, is spreading more quickly than two other identified subtypes of the variant.

Viruses mutate all the time, producing different versions of themselves. Most of these mutations are insignificant -- and some may even make the virus less dangerous, but others can make it more contagious and harder to vaccinate against.

According to the IEDCR, all the samples sequenced from December 2020 had the Alpha variant, first found in Britain, before the Beta variant, first detected in South Africa became dominant with 82 percent affected among the cases in March.

The government enforced a lockdown in April, the month with the highest number of infections and deaths from COVID-19. After the second wave of infections had begun, the death toll in April was 2,404 among 147,837 coronavirus cases.

June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh during the pandemic with 112,718 confirmed infections and 1,884 deaths.

Now Bangladesh is going through another strict lockdown as part of efforts to break the surge in infections.

The government reported 153 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a daily record, raising the toll to 15,065, as 8,661 new infections took the caseload to 944,917.