Bangladesh logs 134 COVID deaths, 6,214 cases in a day

Khulna, a recent hotspot, tallied 39 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Dhaka was a close second with 38 deaths, followed by Rajshahi with 23 and Rangpur with 15.

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 936,256 after 6,214 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka logged the highest daily cases among the eight divisions with 3,362. Chattogram saw 844, while Khulna saw 539, Rangpur saw 532 and Rajshahi saw 426.

Nationwide, another 3,777 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 829,199.

As many as 22,687 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 27.39 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.57 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Bangladesh is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose its harshest lockdown yet.

After record infections and deaths in April, June was the second cruellest month for Bangladesh since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March 2020.

Globally, over 183.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.96 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.