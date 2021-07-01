Bangladesh to receive Moderna’s vaccine in two shipments on Friday, Saturday

The first flight carrying 1.2 million doses will touch down in Dhaka around 11:30pm on Friday, said Maidul Islam, senior information officer of the family welfare ministry, after a media statement from the health ministry announced the development on Thursday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and officials from the Directorate General of Health Services will be present at the Shahjalal International Airport to receive the shipments,

Earlier, Maleque told bdnews24.com that 2.5 million shots of the Moderna vaccine would arrive in Bangladesh on Jul 2 or 3 through the international vaccine supply platform COVAX.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has already approved the emergency usage of the vaccine in Bangladesh.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be the fourth to arrive in Bangladesh after those developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and China’s Sinopharm.