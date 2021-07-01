Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens

Khulna, a recent hotspot, tallied 43 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the country. Dhaka accounted for 35 deaths during that time, followed by Rajshahi with 19.

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 921,559 after 8,301 people tested positive for the disease until 8am Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka logged the highest daily caseload of 3,376 cases among eight divisions. Rajshahi saw 1,279 cases, followed by Khulna with 1,245 and Chattogram with 1,171 cases.

Nationwide, another 4,663 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 820,913.

As many as 32,055 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 25.9 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 89.08 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 182.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.94 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.