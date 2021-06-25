Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge

No one will be allowed to leave home without emergency reasons during the lockdown.

All government and private offices will also remain shut, according to a government statement. Only the agencies providing emergency services will be open.

All transports, except emergency goods vehicles, will be barred. Ambulances and vehicles engaged in health work and media will be exempt from the lockdown restrictions.

The Cabinet Division will detail the restrictions in a notice on Saturday, Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker said in the statement on Friday.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Thursday revealed the plan to enforce a complete shutdown following experts’ recommendation to break a surge in coronavirus amid stricter restrictions in parts of the country.

The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in a meeting earlier recommended the enforcement of a full lockdown for two weeks, with a shutdown of all activities, including public transport services, offices and courts, except for emergency services, to rein in the surging coronavirus cases.

The state minister said the government was trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus by putting restrictions locally.

The expert committee, however, cast doubts on the effectiveness of staggered lockdown measures.

The health system will become overwhelmed unless strict measures are taken immediately, it warned.

Bangladesh registered 108 deaths from the coronavirus illness in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the most since Apr 19, taking the toll to 13,976.

In the official count, the number of COVID-19 cases surged by 5,869 to 878,804.