Bangladesh's COVID death toll rises by 108, the biggest single-day jump in over two months

Khulna, a recent virus hotspot, saw 27 deaths, the most among the eight divisions, in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday. Dhaka counted 25 deaths and Rajshahi 16 in the same period.

The COVID-19 caseload surged by 5,869 during that time to 878,804, according to the latest government data.

A division-wide breakdown found Dhaka record the highest daily COVID tally of 2,196 cases, followed by Khulna with 1,322 and Rajshahi with 871.

Nationwide, another 2,776 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 797,559.

As many as 27,653 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 21.22 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 90.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 180 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.90 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.