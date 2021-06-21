Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April

Another 78 people died of the virus in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, increasing the total death toll to 13,626, according to the latest virus data released by the government.

Dhaka saw a surge in new cases, tallying 1,837 over the period, the most among the eight divisions. Khulna, a recent virus hotspot, saw 945 new cases, while Rajshahi registered 799.

Dhaka also led the number of deaths, with 23 in the division. Rajshahi saw 15 more deaths, Khulna 14 and Chattogram 11.

Another 2,827 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 785,482.

As many as 24,057 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 19.27 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.73 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 178.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.86 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.