Bangladesh reports 82 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 weeks

Khulna, a recent virus hotspot, saw 32 deaths, the most among the eight divisions.

This brings the death toll to 13,548 in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest virus data released by the government.

The tally of infections surged to 851,668 after an additional 3,641 COVID cases were reported in the same period.

Another 2,509 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 782,655.

As many as 22,231 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 16.38 percent.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 91.9 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Dhaka reported 1,045 new cases, the most among the eight divisions, followed closely by Rajshahi with 1,023. Khulna logged 763 new cases in the same period.

Globally, over 178.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.86 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.