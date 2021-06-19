Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count

This brings the death toll to 13,466, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

The tally of infections surged to 848,027 after 3,057 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the same period.

Another 1,725 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 780,146.

Dhaka reported 1,411 new cases in the last 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the tally, followed by Khulna with 625 and Chattogram with 401.

As many as 16,964 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 18.02 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 177.83 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.