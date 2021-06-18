Bangladesh's COVID cases rise by 3,883, another 54 die

The death toll climbed by 54 in 24 hours to 13,399, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

Another 1,955 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 778,421.

Khulna reported 1,033 new cases in the last 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the tally, followed by Dhaka with 945 and Rajshahi with 818.

As many as 20,882 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 18.59 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.12 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 177.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.