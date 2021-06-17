Bangladesh's COVID deaths rise by 63, the biggest single-day jump in six weeks

This brings the death toll to 13,345, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

The tally of infections surged to 841,087 after 3,840 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the same period.

Another 2,714 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 776,466.

Dhaka reported 1,328 new cases in the last 24 hours, the most among the eight divisions in the tally, followed by Khulna with 765 and Rajshahi with 645.

As many as 24,871 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 15.44 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.32 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 177.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.83 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.