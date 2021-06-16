Bangladesh reports 3,956 new virus cases, 60 deaths, highest daily counts in over a month

This brings the death toll has 13,282, according to the latest data released by the government on Wednesday.

The tally of infections surged to 837,247 on the back of 3,956 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day jump since Apr 22.

Another 2,679 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 773,752.

Dhaka reported 1,579 new cases during that time, the most among the eight divisions in the tally, followed by Khulna with 818 and Rajshahi with 813.

As many as 23,807 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 16.62 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.42 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 176.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.82 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.