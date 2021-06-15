Bangladesh logs 3,319 new COVID cases, highest daily count in seven weeks

This brings the overall caseload to 833,291, according to the latest data released by the government on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 50 in the same period to 13,222.

Another 2,243 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 771,073.

Dhaka reported 907 new cases, the most among the eight divisions in the tally, followed by Khulna with 800 and Rajshahi, a recent hotspot, with 712.

As many as 23,265 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.27 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.53 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 176.29 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.81 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.