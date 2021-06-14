COVID: Bangladesh reports 54 new deaths, 3,050 cases in a day as pandemic worsens

This brings the total caseload to 829,972, according to the latest data released by the government on Monday.

COVID-19 deaths also rose by 54 in that period, the most since May 9, raising the total death toll to 13,172.

Dhaka reported 1,000 new cases, the most among the eight divisions in the tally. Rajshahi, a recent hotspot, logged 646, while Khulna registered 614.

Another 2,564 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 768,830.

As many as 20,602 samples were tested across the country in the same period, yielding a positivity rate of 14.8 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 175.96 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.80 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.