Bangladesh reports 47 new COVID deaths, the highest daily count in over 4 weeks

The caseload climbed by 2,437 in 24 hours to 826,922, according to the latest data released by the government on Sunday. Of the day’s total, Rajshahi reported 668 cases, the highest count among eight divisions. Dhaka logged 667 cases.

Another 2,242 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 766,266.

As many as 18,749 samples were tested across the country in the same period, yielding a positivity rate of 12.99 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.66 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 percent.

Globally, over 175.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.79 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.