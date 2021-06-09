Bangladesh logs 2,537 new COVID cases, highest daily count in six weeks

The death toll rose by 36 in 24 hours to 12,949, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

Another 2,267 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 757,569.

As many as 20,584 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.33 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.63 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 174.01 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.74 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.