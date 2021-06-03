UAE suspends entry of travellers from Vietnam starting June 5
>>
Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2021 07:56 PM BdSTUpdated: 03 Jun 2021 07:56 PM BdST
File picture of a health worker after spraying disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines plane during the coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS
The United Arab Emirates will suspend the entry of travellers coming from Vietnam starting June 5, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE state-news agency WAM reported on Thursday