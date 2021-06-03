Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

UAE suspends entry of travellers from Vietnam starting June 5

Published: 03 Jun 2021 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2021 07:56 PM BdST

The United Arab Emirates will suspend the entry of travellers coming from Vietnam starting June 5, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE state-news agency WAM reported on Thursday

 

