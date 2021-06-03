Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,687 in a day; another 30 die

The death toll from the COVID-19 illness rose by 30 in a 24-hour count to 12,724, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

Another 1,970 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 746,035.

As many as 16,972 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.94 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.56 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 171.68 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.69 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.