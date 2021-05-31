Bangladesh finds four coronavirus variants first detected abroad

The variant dominant in South Africa is also bullish in Bangladesh, according to the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

Its Director Dr Tahmina Shirin said they completed genome sequencing of 263 samples until Sunday.

The researchers found the variants, which spread faster than the original version of the coronavirus, in 140 samples.

These include 27 of the variant first detected in the UK, 85 in South Africa, five in Nigeria and 23 in India.

Dr Tahmina said variants of viruses are not uncommon. “No matter which variants are spreading, we must follow the health rules properly and get vaccinated. We can bring the pandemic under control if we do these.”