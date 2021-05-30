Bangladesh reports 1,444 new virus cases, 34 deaths in a day

The death toll rose by 34 in the same period to 12,583, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

Another 1,397 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 738,805.

As many as 14,277 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.11 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.48 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.

Globally, over 169.98 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.