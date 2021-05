The health ministry also reported 98 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, another daily record. The latest figures took the total number of cases in the country to 558,534 and deaths to 2,650.

Malaysia has seen a surge in coronavirus incidence in recent weeks, partly due to highly transmissible variants.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a two-week nationwide lockdown starting in June, allowing only essential economic and service sectors to stay open.